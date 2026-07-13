By Edgar Huitema, PhD

Have you ever sat in a course, seminar, webinar or workshop and thought to yourself: “What on earth am I doing here?”

You roll into the session, and you are told, why you are here, or should be excited to take part. However, you walk away exhausted. Tired from trying to grasp and remember what was said, from the awkward interactions with fellow participants, and from the quiet stress of a question for which there was no answer:

Why do I feel out of place?

Or perhaps as a solopreneur, you have sat on the other side of the table, offering a webinar or workshop that just does not seem to click. Cameras off, minimal chatter, an audience that simply does not seem interested or able to engage.

As a student, educator, supervisor, workshop organiser, and participant in plenty of training sessions myself, I can relate to these experiences all too well.

Most lecturers, trainers, and workshop facilitators have the best of intentions. But good intentions do not automatically translate into a good experience for the people in the room. When participants walk away dissatisfied, confused, and exhausted, it means that the format wasn’t working as intended.

Here is an uncomfortable diagnosis you may recognise:

Teaching is more than delivering content.

Content is king, but is it?

Many content creators, when designing their course, try to answer a simple and seductive question: what do I know that I can teach?

The question is entirely valid and helpful to think about possible courses. We all have expertise in one area or the other, and discovering what they are, and critically, how they can benefit others, is key to starting a solopreneur journey.

You sit down, list your expertise, fit it into topics, mould it into modules, and deliver it.

The drawback of this approach, however, is that the initial question forces you to consider the content first and think of the learner afterwards. The question addresses the “what will I say,” before it answers the “what will they do differently, or know afterwards?”

Design that focuses on the outcomes first, flips that order and forces you, the creator, to think differently. Before a single slide, exercise, or module is built, the question you need to answer is: “what should someone be able to do, decide, or produce that they could not do before?” The answer to this question, informs the content, activities, format, sequencing, and structure. When the goal of the design process focuses on outcomes, you optimise for learners meeting the goals that motivated them to sign up. You turn intended learning outcomes into a concrete and valued payback.

In practice, the “outcome first” approach changes almost everything: what you cut, how you sequence, where you build in application rather than delivery, and what “having a learning outcome” means for the person in the room.

When the activities meet learner outcomes, and critically, require the participant to actively engage, motivation directly translates, to success. In doing so, switched-off cameras, the phone-scrolling, and the disengaged participant, will become something of the past.

Because disengagement is usually a symptom of poor design. A signal that the session was built around what you, as the facilitator wanted to say, not to give the participant the outcome they were promised.

There are places to go for Solopreneurs who want to offer courses

There is a good chance you fall into one of two camps. Maybe you are a writer or solopreneur with expertise worth sharing, and you have been thinking about creating a paid offer. You may see the value of creating a course or workshop but have not done so yet. Where do you start?

Or perhaps you are already there: You are a solopreneur actively creating and selling products, some of which might be courses, workshops, or webinars. However, you worry about engagement, or want to improve your offer such that it draws clients into your coaching programme. How can I improve my offering?

Introducing The Skills Studio

As an educator, delivering doctoral level training, I have spent 15 years on both sides of the design problem. As facilitator and participant, I know how (not) to enable development in adult learners with a wide range of abilities. I spent years, defining learning outcomes, devising action-learning based training programmes, equipping researchers with the knowledge and skills to power their career forward with confidence.

I can help turn a teaching and learning proposition into a well-structured programme that delivers real outcomes to your paying clients.

The Skills Studio is where we can make it happen: a space to design your course, webinar, or workshop so that every participant leaves getting exactly what they came for. Not exhausted, never wondering why they showed up, and with no regrets.

What The Skills Studio offer looks like

The Skills Studio is a space where:

We can have conversations about who you are, what expertise or skills you are offering your clients, and discuss how you could turn it into a taught offer.

We can co-create a plan with a course, webinar, or workshop as outcome. The plan will define a set of learning outcomes and explore delivery formats.

We can co-design the offer (course, webinar, workshop, or combination thereof) and clarify the approach.

We can co-develop the course, go through a pilot session, and refine the offer based on participant feedback.

If you feel stuck trying to create an attractive training offer, unsure about what a good paid product should deliver, or simply want support getting your first course off the ground, contact me for a conversation. My offer is specific and can feature a selection of the services listed above.

Comment or contact me if you are interested in what Skills Studio has on offer.

Edgar, The SuperAdvisor.

Image credit: Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash.

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