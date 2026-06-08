By Marko Schmitt

I used to be a business coach for the SBDC here in Taos.

One morning, a well-dressed middle-aged woman named Elana Martinez sat down across from my desk. She pulled a yellow pad and a Bic ballpoint pen from her handbag and said, “I want to start a successful business.”

“What kind of experience have you had?” I asked.

“I helped my husband get his construction business started - it’s going good, I do the books. I’ve been day manager at the casino for 17 years. My youngest just joined the army. I’ve lived in this town all my life and I know everyone.” She paused. “I think this is a good time for me to do something on my own. For me. You know what I mean?”

“What kind of business do you want to start?”

“That’s your job. You tell me.” She look me in the face. “I just want it to be a business that succeeds.”

That’s one of the smartest things an aspiring entrepreneur ever said to me. Totally different story compared to how I launched my own first solopreneur business, some twenty years before.

I started making videos for musicians and local businesses. Fun work, small scale. Then I got hired for something completely different, a documentary on a United Nations water project in Africa. I had a producer handling logistics while I shot everything: scientists, water officials, people on the ground, zebra and elephants, Maasai warriors.

I came back with more footage than I knew what to do with.

I spent 20 hours going over the footage when it hit me: I had no idea how to put it all together. My budget was blown, the project was already late, and my credibility was shot.

My producer took over and basically ran the entire edit. It was humbling. Humiliating, honestly. That’s what they’d paid me for, and I had to hand it to someone else. I watched him work and made two vows: learn how to run a business and master my craft before I pitch it to a customer.

Elana was the opposite of that version of me. She’d spent years paying her dues, helping launch her husband’s business, running a casino floor, building a Rolodex that included most of the town. The really big thing is she came in asking questions before she took off. Not after she’d gotten in trouble.

That preparation is what separates solopreneurs who make it from those who don’t.

Think of it like planning a trip around the world. You don’t show up at the airport and buy a ticket on the first plane out. You put a plan together. Save some resources. Maybe you learn enough Spanish to get around. Pick up a camera because you’re going to vlog the whole thing.

The trip starts to take shape before you leave home. That’s what makes it more likely you’ll actually take it -- and come back having grown.

Solo, by definition, means a business of one. That comes with real advantages.

The first is your story.

Most people do a terrible job of this. They never explain who they are or why they’re offering what they’re offering. As a solopreneur, that’s one of your most powerful marketing tools.

People buy from people they know. Give them something to know about you.

The second advantage is speed.

Small is beautiful. I went from making videos to developing educational software that incorporated a lot of digital media because I saw an opportunity - and it worked. That’s a pivot. A bigger company can’t move like that. They have employees, vendor contracts, customer relationships tied to a specific identity.

When you’re one person, people follow you because you’ve built relationships. They identify with you, not the company or business category you happen to be in right now. Change direction and they’ll come with you.

Now for the trap that kills most solopreneurs and totally takes the fun out of the entrepreneurial journey: the belief that you have to do everything yourself.

That’s a sucker’s bet. That makes as much sense as the traveler with no experience shows up in a foreign city and thinks they’re going to do everything on their own: catch the right bus, find a place to stay, never ask for directions, eat things from street vendors they’ve never tried, tell the taxi driver where to go, and end up in the wrong part of town, in a hotel with bedbugs, with Montezuma’s revenge. Same thing with starting a business - ask for help or you’ll burn out and end up broke hating the thing you used to love.

I learned that the hard way from that Kenya project. The moment I handed over the edit, I stopped failing. Not because I gave up, because I finally let the right person do the right job.

The smart thing is to figure out what you are good at and find other people who cover your gaps. One person with the right network has a bigger swing than one person doing everything alone and has more fun.

Here’s another thing nobody tells you about solopreneurship: you’re not just doing work you love, you’re growing as a human being and learning more about what you are worth, both personally as well as financially.

There’s no greater satisfaction than identifying a problem, solving it in a way that makes people’s lives better, and getting paid what that’s actually worth. Not what some manager decided your labor was worth. What the market says your solution is worth, which, if you’ve found a real problem people will pay to have solved, is usually more than you’d earn otherwise.

And when your business succeeds, you don’t just have income. You have an asset in your business you can sell. You take that money and start the next adventure. That’s the buried treasure waiting at the end of a successful solopreneur journey.

After a couple of meetings, Elana and I found a shop on the plaza that was closing down. She took it over and turned it into a crafts and clothing store aimed at tourists. Her sister, who ran a similar business out of town, became her supplier. Built-in inventory, day one.

Then she threw a party. People loved the story that the manager of the casino was busting out and doing something new.

A couple hundred people showed up because she invited everyone she knew in town. She made it an event with a live mariachi band and food. She wasn’t just starting a shop - she was launching something exciting and new, with her whole community showing up to see where she’d go.

And that made it something special for her, not only the beginning of a successful business, a heroic journey.

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