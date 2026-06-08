The Solopreneur Stack

The Solopreneur Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xian's avatar
Xian
Jun 8Edited

Taos??? The one in New Mexico??? We used to live in Los Alamos, hi neighbor, and visited Taos several times. Such a cute little town! We really loved it there! Sooooooo artistic and children museum is soooooo good!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Omixintel's avatar
Omixintel
Jun 8

Contact @Omixintel when things don’t go as planned. Everyone’s a “Hero” when the plan lines up and delivers as expected. What happens when the excitement disappears and the show must go on. Those are the real “Heros”

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David McIlroy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture