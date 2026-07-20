The Solopreneur Stack

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Kevin S's avatar
Kevin S
3d

Thank you for this article. Reading it made me realize that I am still clinging to an imagined corporate audience and measuring everything I create against old metrics more than a year after parting ways with my last employer.

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Lee Drozak's avatar
Lee Drozak
5d

This hit a little closer than I expected.

The risk isn't that I lack a clear position. It's that I still catch myself measuring credibility by the standards of my old business—technical depth, complete solutions, polished systems, and the ability to implement everything I recommend.

The real takeaway for me: I need to stop letting implementation-era standards define what counts as valuable work.

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