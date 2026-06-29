By Scott Perry

You write because the work matters. And you’d probably like that work to be fulfilling and provide some level of prosperity.

Here’s a promise. You can do that without becoming a part-time digital marketer or full-time growth hacker. You don’t have to perform for an algorithm that siphons your time, attention, and energy away from what actually grows a writing-based business: craft and connection with the right readers.

But there are two human defaults that conspire against a purpose-driven creative. We conflate more with closer. And we fall for novelty, bolting the new tool, tactic, or playbook onto a system that already works until it’s so clogged with redundant parts it can barely turn over.

Growth strategies are multipliers. But multipliers work in both directions. Aimed well, they compound everything good about your work. Aimed poorly, they get you to the wrong place faster, more exhausted, and feeling more empty about what you actually accomplished.

So this is the step before the step. Before we stomp on the gas, we need a clear enough idea of what we’re trying to accomplish, who it’s for, and the promise we can deliver.

The Order: Clarity, Certainty, Collapsing Time

Those defaults have an antidote, and it’s a sequence I learned from Nic Peterson: clarity, then certainty, then collapsing time.

Clarity is knowing where you actually are and what you’re actually building. Certainty is confidence in your direction, the thing that lets you commit instead of dabble. Collapsing time, getting there faster, is the reward for doing the first two.

It’s the last step. Our defaults make it the first. That’s the speed trap, and a whole industry sells it: “Six figures in six months.” Speed applied to an unclear, uncommitted newsletter multiplies the wrongness. Speed applied after clarity and certainty multiplies everything you’ve built.

The Trifecta: How You Get Clear Enough

Notice the word enough. You’ll never have perfect clarity or total certainty, and you don’t need them. You need answers specific enough to commit to and test.

Three questions from Seth Godin get you there. They’re called the Marketing Trifecta:

What change are you trying to make? Who are you trying to change? What promise are you making?

Here’s how I answer them at Creative on Purpose.

The change: I help purpose-driven solopreneurs stop performing for platforms and build permission assets (readers who want to hear from you), so prosperity becomes a byproduct of impact.

The who: solopreneurs and creatives with real expertise who are done with the digital marketing hamster wheel and are willing to grow through relationships and kept promises. (If you say everyone, you’ve chosen no one. Demographics are optional. Worldview is required.)

The promise: do the work and I’ll help you clarify your offer, choose your smallest viable audience, and build marketing that starts conversations instead of chasing conversions.

Vague answers read like topics. “I write about solopreneurship and creativity” is a topic. Specific answers provide direction and double as a diagnostic: scattered content means the change is fuzzy. Good writing with no traction means the audience is fuzzy. Engagement without conversion means the promise is weak, or quietly broken.

Optimize Before You Maximize

Remember the first default: conflating “more” with “closer”.

Maximizing chases more. More subscribers, more posts, more platforms. Maximizing is what funded companies do, because employees and shareholders need feeding.

A purpose-driven creative’s math is different. Optimizing gets full value from what already exists: the readers already with you, the promise you could keep more visibly, and the offer your current subscribers keep almost buying. Dan Nicholson’s rule for this is Closer Over More: before chasing more, ask whether the next move gets you closer to the life you actually want.

My definition of success at Creative on Purpose is specific: a hundred paid subscribers, a coaching practice they fill, and a workweek under ten hours so my weekends are free and my weekdays belong to my grandsons, not a content grind. The practice filled before I hit 30 paid subscribers. You need fewer readers than you think.

Maximizing doesn’t close the gap to that target. Optimizing does.

The Steps You Can Take Today

Run the sequence in reverse.

Before you collapse time toward some arbitrary target, make sure the path is certain: a system built from the two or three essential elements that compound over time, stripped of every redundant part.

Before you craft that path, make sure the direction is clear. What do you really want to achieve? Where are you really starting from, and what are you actually starting with?

And before any of that, get clear enough about your Marketing Trifecta. What’s it for? Who’s it for? And what’s the promise on offer when that audience enrolls in the change you can actually guide them through?

Start with one sentence, today: I help ___ go from ___ to ___. When you know who you are, what you’re great at, and where you belong, growth stops being a grind and starts compounding what you’ve already built.

Then take David’s advice and hit the accelerator. It’ll work better than it ever has, because now it’s multiplying something worthwhile andd true.

Scott Perry is the Cornerman behind Creative on Purpose, a Substack where the art of living meets work that matters. He helps solopreneurs and creative professionals with real expertise turn purpose into a sustainable living through relationships and kept promises (no digital marketing hamster wheel required). The longer versions of these ideas go deeper.

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