The Solopreneur Stack

The Solopreneur Stack

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Kristin K Wilde Giuliani's avatar
Kristin K Wilde Giuliani
20h

I love how this broke an overwhelming-feeling process into small, actionable steps. I genuinely feel like maybe I actually can do this! I haven’t felt like that in a long time.

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New Paths with Sparks's avatar
New Paths with Sparks
1d

Thank you. Scott has helped me with my brand new business and I can’t believe how much I have changed. Even my friends were noticing the difference. I was free from the corporate meaningless nonsense.

I love the work it has so much meaning.

Just listening now I can see the promise is important as part of my offer. That’s what I got from the article. Thank you

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