By David Roy

You hit a subscriber milestone. You’ve got consistent opens. People are replying to your articles.

Someone even DM’d you last week saying your last post changed how they think about their business.

And you’re still wondering why the revenue isn’t compounding the way the audience is.

I learned something recently that nobody tells you (or at least they did not tell me):

An engaged audience and a revenue system are two different things.

Most solopreneurs build the audience and assume the revenue will naturally show up on its own.

That does not happen in most cases. But I’ve learned that it can… if you know the three drivers that turn audience momentum into something that actually compounds.

That’s what I want to share with you today.

Here are the 3 drivers that I use to turn audience into revenue momentum.

Why audience doesn’t automatically equal revenue

Most solopreneurs treat their audience like a funnel. Grow it. Nurture it. Sell to it.

Hope some percentage converts.

The problem with funnel thinking: it treats every audience member the same, it optimizes for volume over depth, and it ends at the first purchase. There’s no mechanism for what happens next. This is the problem that I see with the traditional sales funnel thinking as a whole.

The solopreneurs who build sustainable revenue don’t have bigger audiences. They have a system.

Specifically one with 3 drivers that turn the relationships they’ve already built into something that compounds over time.

Your audience are the people you can communicate with outside the restrictive control of social platforms… your true fans.

The drivers are what you do with that access once you have it.

Driver 1 - Customer Engagement: Diagnose Before You Sell

The first driver runs on one discipline: understanding the specific problem your client (reader) has before you offer a solution.

After all sales is just problem solving with another human.

Most solopreneurs build a product based on what they think their audience needs, launch it, and wonder why conversions are lower than expected.

The gap is always the same they prescribed before they diagnosed.

The engagement driver looks like this in practice: before I pitch anything, I ask one question.

“What’s the one thing in your business that’s costing you the most time or revenue right now?”

That answer tells me whether the offer I’ve built solves a real problem, or one I imagined.

The rule: The solopreneur who diagnoses best sells most. Because they hear the problem the client has.

Three practical moves you can take today to build/strengthen this driver:

Reply to every email response with a genuine question about what prompted it

DM every new subscriber with one question

Before your next offer, write one sentence naming the specific problem it solves.

If you can’t write it, your audience can’t either.

This is how I build customer engagement and it’s the main reason I was able to grow our teams revenue to $100Million. Understand the problems our customers faced was the only way we drove the right outcomes to help them succeed.

Driver 2 - Improvement: Let Your Audience Tell You What to Build Next

The second driver turns every piece of content into a signal.

Most metrics that get talked about are really vanity metrics (opens, likes, subscriber count). Yes they are important, but they do not directly lead to consistent revenue.

The improvement driver tracks different data: which posts generated comments, which Notes made someone DM you, which topics made readers restack or refer without being asked?

That pattern is your product roadmap. The posts that generated the most genuine conversation are the ones pointing at unsolved problems your audience is living with.

Those problems are your next offer.

The solopreneurs who compound don’t just show up regularly, they learn continuously from what they publish. The improvement driver is the mechanism that makes consistency compound instead of just accumulate. It’s about meeting your clients or readers where they are at and making them a little better each week, and month.

The signal audit I run each month:

Which three posts generated the most comments or DMs?

What did those three have in common (topic, format, angle)?

What problem were readers naming in their responses?

That pattern is your next 30 days of content and your next product idea.

You are not guessing. You just listen and create.

Driver 3 - Re-Engagement: Turn Existing Readers Into Repeat Buyers and Referrers

The third driver is the easiest to leave revenue on the table, I know I still do it from time to time.

After a reader buys something (a course, a consultation, a paid subscription) most solopreneurs move on to finding the next buyer.

The re-engagement driver says: your existing customers are your fastest path to more revenue. Keep in mind that most research shows that getting a new customer is about 5 times more expensive than expanding with an existing customer.

These customers already trust you and have seen value from your work. The question is whether you’ve given them a reason to come back, expand, or refer.

Do you have a new tool, another offer.

Have you given them a script to share with a friend.

Is there a referral bonus.

The key is to remove the friction and make the upsell buy or referral as easy as possible.

Re-engagement looks like three specific moves:

The insight touchpoint: Reach back out to past buyers with one observation about a problem they mentioned. This is not to sell, just to show you were listening. That move alone turns a transaction into a relationship.



Ask them to confirm that the problem was solved. Ask them how life is now that the problem is solved.

The expansion question: When a customer has gotten real value from something you sold them, ask what the next problem is. Not “are you interested in buying more?” but “now that X is solved, what’s the next thing in your way?” That question surfaces the next offer naturally.



When you are on retainer or consulting keep an eye out for similar problems to the first one you are solving. You will see the expansion start to stand out as you get closer and closer to delivering the first outcomes.

The referral ask: Your happiest customers know three people with the same problem they just solved. Most solopreneurs never ask. One sentence:



“If you know anyone who’s dealing with the same thing you were six months ago, I’d love an introduction”



Write a referral e-mail they can send to those 3 people. Draft it up and ask them to send it with you cc’d. This is a great way to remove the friction for your client, but still get the social proof and a warm introduction.

Three Drivers. One Flywheel.

Put those three drivers together and you have a flywheel.

Engagement → Improvement → Re-Engagement. Each one making the next one easier. Adding Momentum to your forward progress.

The mechanics are identical whether you’re running a B2B team or a solo operation. You’re measuring subscribers and revenue instead of pipeline and deal value, but the three drivers work exactly the same way.

The difference between a solopreneur with an audience and a solopreneur with a business is whether those three drivers are running.

An audience without drivers is potential.

Drivers without an audience is nothing.

Put them together and you get something that compounds.

Curious which driver is your weak spot? The Revenue Flywheel Scorecard shows you exactly which driver is slowing momentum in under 10 minutes. Plus you get 3 action steps to start improving today!

Action Step

Answer these 3 questions before your next post or offer:

1. What is the specific problem my most engaged reader has right now?

Write it in one sentence. If you can’t, you don’t know your audience well enough yet to sell to them.

2. What did my last three best-performing posts have in common?

That pattern is your product roadmap. Stop guessing and start reading the signals your audience is already sending.

3. When did I last reach back out to a past buyer with something useful…not a pitch?

If the answer is never, that’s where your next revenue is.

If you can answer all three clearly, your flywheel is already spinning. If you can’t, start with the first one. Everything else follows.

Closing

I’d like to thank David and the Solopreneur Stack Community for letting me share this article today. I love helping founders and solopreneurs thrive!

Remember sales is just problem solving with another human.

I write ENG Sales, a weekly newsletter for technical founders and small B2B team leaders who’ve defaulted into the head of sales role. My framework is the Revenue Flywheel System: three drivers that turn early customer relationships into compounding revenue.

Ready to go deeper? If you’re serious about building your solopreneur business and want complete access to my full catalogue of articles and resources, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Annual membership is 67% cheaper than a monthly subscription.

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