Hi there!

My name’s David McIlroy, and I’m writing to you from sunny (yeah right!) Northern Ireland.

I’m married to the beautiful Christine, wedding photographer extraordinaire and all-round amazing human.

Currently, I wear a few different hats: solopreneur, writer, business owner, content creator. Liverpool FC supporter. Fan of all dogs.

Want to connect? Just email hello@davidmcilroy.com.

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