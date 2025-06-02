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What to do before you grow
Growth advice is a multiplier. Here's what decides whether it multiplies in the right direction.
Jun 29
•
David McIlroy
and
Scott Perry
22
4
7
You’ve already done the hard part. Now turn your audience into revenue
Why solopreneurs who’ve built a real audience have everything they need to start compounding - they just need the three drivers to unlock it.
Jun 15
•
David McIlroy
and
David Roy
7
7
Solopreneurship: A Hero’s Journey
Give your readers something to know about you.
Jun 8
•
David McIlroy
and
Marko Schmitt
17
4
1
March 2026
How a £50 Phone Call Changed Everything by David McIlroy
The awkward, unpolished story of earning your first digital dollar.
Published on Solopreneur Code
•
Mar 4
January 2026
The easiest way to get started as a solopreneur in 2026
Ready for a fresh start?
Jan 5
•
David McIlroy
23
9
7
June 2025
One simple habit that makes self-promotion feel effortless
Why solopreneurs need to master soft promotion.
Jun 2, 2025
•
David McIlroy
14
3
6
May 2025
How to know when it's time to throw out the old playbook
This is one of the hardest decisions you'll ever have to make as a solopreneur.
May 26, 2025
•
David McIlroy
2
1
1
There's one thing you must do to survive as a solopreneur
Don't be a basket case like me.
May 19, 2025
•
David McIlroy
14
3
2
The first rule of solopreneurship (and why you need to break it)
Why staying quiet about your solo business is holding you back.
May 7, 2025
•
David McIlroy
7
4
2
April 2025
Why you should set unrealistic targets (and shoot for them anyway)
Aim for the moon and you'll land among the stars.
Apr 30, 2025
•
David McIlroy
3
1
Going Live #8: Our top-performing posts (and why we think they worked)
A deep dive into Substack article construction.
Apr 2, 2025
•
David McIlroy
and
Philip Hofmacher
2
1
26:48
March 2025
Going Live #7: Talking Community
And other fun stuff.
Mar 19, 2025
•
David McIlroy
,
Philip Hofmacher
, and
Michael Thompson
7
8
1
36:41
© 2026 David McIlroy
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